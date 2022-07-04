Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

NEW YORK, July 3: Tesla's deliveries of electric vehicles fell in the second quarter compared to the previous one due mainly to a weeks-long closure of its factory in China, the company said Saturday.
Elon Musk's enterprise delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to June, it said in a statement.
That's 27 percent more than the same period a year ago but down 18 percent from the January-to-March quarter of 2022 and the first such decline in more than two years.
This marks a disappointment for a company that says it is posting strong growth, touting the opening of two new factories this year, in Germany and Texas.
The drop in deliveries was bigger than that anticipated by analysts, who had expected 264,000 vehicles to be handed over to buyers, according to FactSet, a financial data and software company.
Tesla warned in April that supply chain snarls hitting the auto industry in general would keep disrupting the company's production until the end of the year.
Still, it delivered a record number of cars in the first quarter of 2022.
But in the second quarter Tesla had to grapple with the closure of its Shanghai factory for several weeks because of strict lockdown measures in China due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
In its statement Saturday the company said it produced 258,000 vehicles in the second quarter "despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control."
It also said June was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.
Elsewhere in the industry, General Motors and Toyota saw their second quarter sales in the United States drop by 15 percent and 23 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pakistan haunted by rising cost of production
Premier Cement trebles its output capacity
StanChart, CAMPE join hands to deliver succours to flood victims
Stocks fall on first trading day of new fiscal year
Ctg Customs fetches Tk 979cr revenue in FY22
‘Govt working to improve agri sector by boosting exports’
Walton wins int’l award for work place safety


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft