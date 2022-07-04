

Robi, SANY sign business deal

Robi will also support SANY to automate their business processes with the implementation of different IoT and ICT solutions, digital services, data, voice, bulk sms, field force tracking services.

Robi Vice President, Corporate Business, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan and SANY's Marketing Director, John Zhao signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at SANY's corporate office in Dhaka recently.

SANY Manager, Bangladesh- Concrete Equipment BU, Murad Hossen; Manager, Excavator BU, Amit Ray; Regional Sales Director, Port Machinery BU, Robin Wang; Manger, Finance, Sagor Das and Robi General Manger, Corporate Mid-Market, Khondoker Mosabber Hussain; Key Account Manager, Mid-Market, Nazmush Shahadat Munia with concerned high officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.















