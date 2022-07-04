Video
Huawei names 9 Bangladeshi future seeds for upcoming Thai round

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar speaking as the chief guest at a gala event organized by Huawei at Hotel Sheraton, at Banani, in Dhaka on Saturday.

Huawei on Saturday announced the top nine winners of Seeds For The Future 2022, Bangladesh, who will go to Thailand for the next round of the event to join the other winners of Asia Pacific countries.
The winners were named at a gala event held at Hotel Sheraton located at Banani, Dhaka.
Based on merit score from various tests and exams, the top nine students have been selected from 30 students of the second round, while 1000 students took part in this year's programme.
In the next round in Thailand, these students will get various types of trainings and compete with their project idea and submissions. The winners of Thailand round will travel to Singapore to participate in "Tech4Good Accelerator Camp". After finishing the whole programme, Champions will get Huawei Matebook laptop, says a press release.
The nine winners are: Golam Mahmud Samdani from BUET, Shadmin Sultana from University of Dhaka, Madiha Binte Zakir and Mehreen Tabassum from RUET, Wasifa Rahman Rashmi and MD Sumit Hasan from IUT Bangladesh, Mohammad Iftekher Ebne Jalal from CUET, Lazib Sharar Shaiok and Mohsina Taz from BRAC University.    
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar was the chief guest of the gala event. Meanwhile, special guests were Yue Liwen, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in  Bangladesh, Beatrice Kaldun, Head of the office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Technology. Apart from that, Jason Li, Board Member, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, also graced the event with his presence.
Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "We need to explore the STEM fields and equip our next generation with advanced ICT knowledge. Through such programs, we are walking towards that goal. I find Seeds for the Future to be very inspiring, and I am sure our students feel the same way too. I applaud Huawei for carrying out this initiative and congratulate the winners for their participation."
Beatrice Kaldun, Head of the office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, Yue Liwen, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh, Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited and Student representative Mohammad Iftekher Ebne Jalal, EEE student of Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology also spoke on the event.
Huawei has been contributing in various ways to develop a comprehensive ICT ecosystem in Bangladesh. The global ICT infrastructure provider is helping the country reap the benefits of digital transformation. 'Seeds For The Future' is one such initiative by Huawei, which was launched globally in 2008 in Thailand. So far, this program has been implemented in 137 countries worldwide, and around 12,000 students and 500+ universities around the world have been benefitted through this initiative. Dedicated to top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and non-STEM students, SFTF offers huge learning opportunities to the participants.






