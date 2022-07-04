Video
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Business Desk

Ambassador of Thailand Makawadee Sumitmor (2nd from left) attends as the Chief Guest at launching of All-New Nissan Almera from Pacific Motors at its Tejgaon Showroom premises on Sunday.

The gala launching of All-New Nissan Almera from Pacific Motors was held at its Tejgaon Showroom premises on Sunday. Through this, Nissan introduced the powerful 1000cc Turbo sedan car that offers smooth and confident driving experience, with a distinctive, excellent presence projecting a new style statement on the streets.
Ambassador of Thailand Makawadee Sumitmor graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and unveiled the awe-inspiring model. Managing Director of Pacific Motor Intekhab Mahmud, Deputy Director Farzana Khan, Assistant Director Md. Najimul Haque and other Directors, Department heads and senior officials of the company were also present at the launching ceremony, says a press release.
In the beginning the star car-enthusiast in country and MC of the event Avik Anwar delivered a brief history of the mutual journey of Pacific Motor and Nissan Motor till today. Later, Mr. Intekhab Mahmud gave his pre-unveiling speech followed by an inspiring delivery from the Chief Guest. Afterwards, Deputy Director Farzana Khan highlighted on the unique selling propositions of the all-new Nissan Almera followed by a question-answer session for the press.
It might be mentioned that, the All-New Nissan Almera is re-imagined under Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language. Every corner, crease and curve of the All-New Nissan Almera worked together to create something spectacular featuring 1.0 Liter Turbo Engine that has a maximum power output of 100PS and high torque of 152Nm at a low of 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. In addition, 6 airbags, 8" touchscreen display with 6 speakers, Automatic Climate Control, Intelligent Key with Push Button Start/Stop and 482 liters of trunk space are just a few USPs of this new model.
Intelligent Around View Monitor (IAVM) with Intelligent Moving Object Detection (IMOD) is a perfect solution for driving during parking and maneuvering tight spots. The IAVM uses 4 cameras that provide an on-screen virtual 360� bird's-eye view of the vehicle (as well as 3 other angle views), while the IMOD system helps to detect and alert the driver of moving objects surrounding the vehicle. It's everything one is looking for, and more. All-New Nissan Almera features Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology that can help keep you safe and connect you to your world like never before.


