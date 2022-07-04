Banks at RMG industrial areas to remain open on July 8, 9

Branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments (RMG) industrial areas will remain open on July 8 and 9 to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday gave the directive to the scheduled banks through a circular.

The central bank has asked banks to continue operation before Eid-ul-Azha in the branches located near garments industrial areas in Dhaka city, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram ensuring adequate security.

The Department of Off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank issued the circular and sent it to the top executives of the banks to take necessary action.





















