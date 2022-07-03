Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

TV channels to air one foreign serial at a time: Minister

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the government has decided not to allow the country's television channels to broadcast more than one foreign serial at a time.
"To protect the country's history, heritage and culture, the Ministry has taken the decision. The authorities concerned have already been informed about this decision," he said while addressing the third Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalists Centre (BJC) as chief guest in Bangla Academy premises in the capital joining virtually.
Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chawdhury inaugurated the conference in person while Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain addressed as special guest.
Mentioning the media as one of the guides of the country, Hasan Mahmud said it should not be used, in any way, to protect the interests of the owners only. The interests of the country must be protected first during operations of the TV channels.
He also informed that the
government agreed with the journalists about the amendment to the 'Media Employees' Law'. "We are now waiting for the written proposal from the top organisation of journalists, so that there is no room for controversy in this regard," he added.
Dr Hasan emphasized on strengthening the role of BJC to enrich the country's media.
BJC Trustee Syed Ishtiaque Reza presided over the inaugural function while its President Rezanul Haque Raja, Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed, Directors Rashed Ahmed and Nur Us-Safa Julhajj, Bangladesh Federal Union Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruq, BFUJ former President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) President Nazrul Islam Mithu also spoke at the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TV channels to air one foreign serial at a time: Minister
UN urges ambitious action to protect the oceans
Dhaka, Lisbon keen to elevate ties to new height
NBR forms committee to evaluate facilities for ICD
Tickets become elusive to many home-bound Eid train travellers
AL leader Mukul Bose passes away
Food, drug, drinking water crisis grips flood-hit areas
6 more Covid deaths with 1,105 cases


Latest News
Unidentified woman killed being hit by train in B'baria
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft