TV channels to air one foreign serial at a time: Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the government has decided not to allow the country's television channels to broadcast more than one foreign serial at a time.

"To protect the country's history, heritage and culture, the Ministry has taken the decision. The authorities concerned have already been informed about this decision," he said while addressing the third Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalists Centre (BJC) as chief guest in Bangla Academy premises in the capital joining virtually.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chawdhury inaugurated the conference in person while Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain addressed as special guest.

Mentioning the media as one of the guides of the country, Hasan Mahmud said it should not be used, in any way, to protect the interests of the owners only. The interests of the country must be protected first during operations of the TV channels.

He also informed that the

government agreed with the journalists about the amendment to the 'Media Employees' Law'. "We are now waiting for the written proposal from the top organisation of journalists, so that there is no room for controversy in this regard," he added.

Dr Hasan emphasized on strengthening the role of BJC to enrich the country's media.

BJC Trustee Syed Ishtiaque Reza presided over the inaugural function while its President Rezanul Haque Raja, Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed, Directors Rashed Ahmed and Nur Us-Safa Julhajj, Bangladesh Federal Union Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruq, BFUJ former President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) President Nazrul Islam Mithu also spoke at the event.