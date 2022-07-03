Dhaka, Lisbon keen to elevate ties to new height

Bangladesh has urged the Portuguese government to consider establishing a resident Portuguese Mission in Dhaka as the two countries want to elevate the bilateral relations to a new height in the coming days.

At least, Bangladesh wants the Portuguese government to put in place some mechanism for receiving all kinds of visa

applications in Dhaka.

Bangladesh offered every assistance to be required for ensuring periodic consular services provided in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a bilateral meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Dr Joao Gomes Cravinho on Friday in Lisbon on the sidelines of the 2nd UN Ocean Conference 2022 jointly hosted by Portugal and Kenya.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two countries at the level of Foreign Ministers.

Momen viewed that this is important for facilitating students to join their universities in Portugal and reunion of family members of Bangladeshi migrants with their dear ones in Portugal.

Bangladesh has maintained a resident Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon for 10 years and purchased properties in Lisbon recently for permanent location of the Embassy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister expressed his government's desire to upgrade the relationship with Bangladesh and took note of the suggestions.

He assured to work on them, while commending the Bangladeshi migrant community residing in Portugal for their integration in the Portuguese society and contribution to Portuguese economy.

Two sides also agreed on working together to face the challenges relating to climate changes like rehabilitation of "climate refugees" at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Recalling the historic linkage between Bangladesh and Portugal in the early 16th century, Momen viewed that the two friendly countries should build on this positive legacy of history to forge stronger cooperation in the present times for their mutual benefit.

He laid emphasis on cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, human resources, blue economy, renewable energy and people-to-people contact.

The two sides also discussed future cooperation agenda, including state level visits to mark the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh-Portugal Diplomatic Relations in 2024.

Foreign Minister Momen opined that opening a Chancery in Bangladesh would be the most appropriate gesture from the Portuguese side to celebrate that historic moment.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Momen requested for the effective role of Portugal and EU on international platforms for speedy repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

He extended an invitation to the Portuguese Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh, which was accepted with pleasure.

The Foreign Minister was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon Tarik Ahsan, Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam and other officials during the meeting. -UNB







