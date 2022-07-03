Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NBR forms committee to evaluate facilities for ICD

BAFFA representative not included

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Shamsul Huda

National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the aftermath of BM Container massacre in Sitakunda has formed an eight-member high profile committee aiming to scrutinize existing facilities and to adopt more steps to make the Inland Containers Depot (ICD) services safe and secure.
According to officials in the revenue board a letter has already been issued on June and it has been sent to different organization comprising eight members both from public and institutes.
In the scrutinizing and evaluation committee the representative members were selected from customs authorities, Chattogram Port, ICD owners, explosives department, BGMEA, shipping agents and from apex trade body FBCCI.
According to logistics experts the committee didn't    include any representative from freight forwarders association who plays a major role in dealing with export cargoes from warehouse to port area for boarding cargoes in ships.
Kabir Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) said, "We are not included in the eight-member committee."
He said the freight forwarders are making exports easier and playing a good role in the country's $50 billion export earnings but the NBR in the evaluation and scrutinizing committee didn't include representatives from BAFFA.
He said, "We have drafted a letter in this regard and we will send to the NBR chairman for thinking about us and to include our representative in the committee."
The NBR formulated the existing container freight station (CFS) policy in 2021 after discussions with stakeholders in order to facilitate ICD operations and expand Bangladesh's foreign trade.Following the devastating fire incidence in the BM Container yard in Chattogram last month the NBR has taken initiative to assess exiting rules and safety measures. The NBR issues an ICD license to a private company after an eight-step process that includes inspection in several stages as well as permissions from the port authority and the shipping ministry.
Currently 19 CFSs or ICDs are in operation in Chattogram located nearby port area and NBR is the license issuer of the depots. The ICDs do staffing of export goods outside the port area.
According to NBR documents, the committee will make separate recommendations on ICDs. It will review required equipment in ICDs, infrastructural facilities and management of flammable materials, arrangements of required yards and sheds, safety and security arrangements.
A senior NBR official said, "Since the policy has been enacted recently, which sections will be amended depends on the report of the committee."
The committee will submit the report within 30 days the official said and added the committee has been formed to bring the ICD policy up-to-date against the backdrop of the recent depot fire.
According to market insiders currently 19 private Inland container depots also known as off-docks handle more than 95 per cent of export goods for shipment and 38 types of import goods.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TV channels to air one foreign serial at a time: Minister
UN urges ambitious action to protect the oceans
Dhaka, Lisbon keen to elevate ties to new height
NBR forms committee to evaluate facilities for ICD
Tickets become elusive to many home-bound Eid train travellers
AL leader Mukul Bose passes away
Food, drug, drinking water crisis grips flood-hit areas
6 more Covid deaths with 1,105 cases


Latest News
Unidentified woman killed being hit by train in B'baria
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft