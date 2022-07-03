NBR forms committee to evaluate facilities for ICD

National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the aftermath of BM Container massacre in Sitakunda has formed an eight-member high profile committee aiming to scrutinize existing facilities and to adopt more steps to make the Inland Containers Depot (ICD) services safe and secure.

According to officials in the revenue board a letter has already been issued on June and it has been sent to different organization comprising eight members both from public and institutes.

In the scrutinizing and evaluation committee the representative members were selected from customs authorities, Chattogram Port, ICD owners, explosives department, BGMEA, shipping agents and from apex trade body FBCCI.

According to logistics experts the committee didn't include any representative from freight forwarders association who plays a major role in dealing with export cargoes from warehouse to port area for boarding cargoes in ships.

Kabir Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) said, "We are not included in the eight-member committee."

He said the freight forwarders are making exports easier and playing a good role in the country's $50 billion export earnings but the NBR in the evaluation and scrutinizing committee didn't include representatives from BAFFA.

He said, "We have drafted a letter in this regard and we will send to the NBR chairman for thinking about us and to include our representative in the committee."

The NBR formulated the existing container freight station (CFS) policy in 2021 after discussions with stakeholders in order to facilitate ICD operations and expand Bangladesh's foreign trade.Following the devastating fire incidence in the BM Container yard in Chattogram last month the NBR has taken initiative to assess exiting rules and safety measures. The NBR issues an ICD license to a private company after an eight-step process that includes inspection in several stages as well as permissions from the port authority and the shipping ministry.

Currently 19 CFSs or ICDs are in operation in Chattogram located nearby port area and NBR is the license issuer of the depots. The ICDs do staffing of export goods outside the port area.

According to NBR documents, the committee will make separate recommendations on ICDs. It will review required equipment in ICDs, infrastructural facilities and management of flammable materials, arrangements of required yards and sheds, safety and security arrangements.

A senior NBR official said, "Since the policy has been enacted recently, which sections will be amended depends on the report of the committee."

The committee will submit the report within 30 days the official said and added the committee has been formed to bring the ICD policy up-to-date against the backdrop of the recent depot fire.

According to market insiders currently 19 private Inland container depots also known as off-docks handle more than 95 per cent of export goods for shipment and 38 types of import goods.











