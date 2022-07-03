Tickets become elusive to many home-bound Eid train travellers



People throng the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station on the second consecutive day of advanced train ticket sale. However, many returned home empty-handed having failed to secure tickets on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Visiting the Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday it was found that some people were taking bath and eating dinner and lunch while keeping possession of their own serial in the queues. Many of them were going back home without getting

tickets.

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, such a picture was seen on the second day of the sale of advance tickets at the Kamalapur Railway Station. A large crowd of ticket seekers was seen to wait in line for collecting tickets for 20-25 hours and the situation is likely to remain the same in the next days of selling advanced tickets.

There is no guarantee that all the people who are waiting in line will get

tickets.

While asked about this, Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar said, "If there are 700 tickets in a train, half of it is sold online. Of the remaining

350 tickets, some tickets are reserved for different stations. There are some quotas on it. What is left is then sold again at three counters. Then if there are 50 people in one line and if everyone takes four tickets, the 51st person will not get a ticket and that is obvious."

From an internal source of the Railway Ministry it was learned that a list of about 5,000 tickets is sent to the Railway Headquarters and station masters. Then the railway authority sells the rest of tickets by keeping those tickets as reserved.

According to the railway authorities, this time 26,713 tickets are being sold daily from the capital. About 50 per cent of these tickets are sold at railway station counters and 50 per cent online.

Simultaneous ticket sales started at 8:00am at six counters in the capital, including Kamalapur, and at the Joydebpur Railway Station counters, websites and rail service (authorized) apps. Train tickets for July 6 were on sale on Saturday.

Besides, July 7 tickets will be sold on July 3 (today), July 8 tickets on July 4 and July 9 tickets will be sold on July 5 from both station counters and online. The return tickets for the July 11 train will be sold on July 7, tickets for July 12 will be sold on July 8, tickets for July 13 will be sold on July 9 and tickets for July 14 and 15 will be sold on July 11. Half of the online tickets are being sold on the website and half on the app.

Regarding the long line of ticket seekers and their sufferings, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon said, "This is normal. The situation must be accepted." He said this while inspecting the Kamalapur station after participating in a programme on Saturday.

Nurul Islam Sujan said several initiatives have been taken to make it easier to get tickets. Tickets are being sold from 7 places.

"Many are not getting tickets and that is normal. Because, it has already been reported in the media that about 2 lakh people have come to the station for only 6,000 tickets," he told reporters.

He said, "We do not have the capacity to meet the demand for tickets. We have to accept this situation. But we are trying to improve the situation."













