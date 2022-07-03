

AL leader Mukul Bose passes away

He died at about 5:20am at Apollo Hospital in Chennai while undergoing treatment there. He was 68.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter Mukul Bose.

In a condolence message, she said Mukul Bose participated in the Liberation War responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "Later, he worked for implementing the spirit of the Liberation War and ideology of the Father of the Nation,' she added.

She prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The AL leader lives behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

Earlier on May 28, the AL leader was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka after he fell sick. He was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital the same day as his physical condition deteriorated. He was later flown to Chennai for advanced treatment.

AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said, "Mukul Bose had been suffering from heart, liver and kidney complications for a long time." Along with Obaidul Quader and Syed Ashraful Islam, Bose was also the joint general secretary of Awami League during the period of state of emergency in 2007. He was elected party's advisory council member on January 1 in 2017.

Meanwhile, along with AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader members of the Cabinet expressed deep grief and sorrow over the AL leader's death











