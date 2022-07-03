Food, drug, drinking water crisis grips flood-hit areas



The flood situation has started improving in Kurigram district as the water level of major rivers is decreasing but many homes are at risk of being washed away. The situation is particularly bleak in Vogdanga union of Sadar upazila of the district on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the statement, water levels at 58 river stations out of 109 stations monitored by FFWC have marked rise while 47 stations recorded fall. In this situation, the overall flood situation across the country has started improving.

As the flood water started receding, the riverside people from Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram districts of northern Bangladesh, devastated by floods twice this season, are now losing their houses and lands to due to river erosion. Several hundreds of houses already went to the rivers die to the erosion.

At the same time, the affected people have been suffering for food, fresh drinking water and medicine after the flood as supply of the essentials is inadequate. Most people have been deprived of relief materials as relief materials are not going to them properly due to lack of monitoring.

However, some 95 people have lost their lives during the ongoing flood while some 6,963 were infected with diarrhea and 10,774 were infected with other diseases including the water-born skin diseases.

According to the statement of FFWC, the water level of Brahmaputa- Jamuna rivers are in rising and it may continue rising in next 24 hours while the rising trend in the Ganges-Padma river may continue rising in next 72 hours. All other major rivers in the north-eastern region are in falling trend and the trend may continue in next 48 hours. In this situation, the flood situation in Kurigram, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts in Bangladesh may improve during the period.

The Storm Warning Center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country as the axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

The FFWC reports that among the 109 monitored river stations, four have been registered steady while water levels at five stations are flowing above the danger level.

It said that the Surma at Kanaighat, Kushiyara at Amalshid and Sheola, Old Surma at Dirai, and Someswari at Kalmakanda are flowing above the danger level by 49cm, 67 cm, 23cm, 13cm and 30cm respectively.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during last 24 hours ending at 9am on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 148mm rainfalls were recorded at Teknaf, 90mm at Bogura and 85mm at Faridpur.

Significant rainfalls were also recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.

A total of 52 mm rainfalls were registered at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), 37mm at Jalpaiguri (West Bangal) and 37 mm at Darjeeling (West Bengal).

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief Ministry led by its chairman AB Tazul Islam on Saturday visited the mostly flood affected district of Sunamganj.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman, committee member Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury, local parliament member Moazzem Hossain Ratan and Muhibur Rahman Manik also accompanied the delegation.

During the visit, the team visited its worst affected area of Dharmapasha and Sunamganj Sadar.

Later, the delegation exchanged views with local administration and public representatives. They have also observed the relief activities and assured the affected people of ensuring relief materials until the situation is improved.

Our correspondent from Sirajganj reports that the water level of Jamuna has started increasing again. On Saturday, the water of Jamuna was flowing 31cm below the danger by increasing around 16.61cm in last two days. In this situation, the people of Jamuna banks fear further flood in the area.

Our correspondent from Kurigram reports that the overall flood situation improved in the district as the water levels of the rivers and low-lying areas started receding. The rivers of Dudhkumar and Dharla have been flowing below the danger level. However, a huge number of people are still remained marooned.











Water level of country's all major rivers in north-eastern region are in falling trend while water level of the Brahmaputa- Jamuna rivers and Ganges-Padma river is in rising trend, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) statement.According to the statement, water levels at 58 river stations out of 109 stations monitored by FFWC have marked rise while 47 stations recorded fall. In this situation, the overall flood situation across the country has started improving.As the flood water started receding, the riverside people from Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram districts of northern Bangladesh, devastated by floods twice this season, are now losing their houses and lands to due to river erosion. Several hundreds of houses already went to the rivers die to the erosion.At the same time, the affected people have been suffering for food, fresh drinking water and medicine after the flood as supply of the essentials is inadequate. Most people have been deprived of relief materials as relief materials are not going to them properly due to lack of monitoring.However, some 95 people have lost their lives during the ongoing flood while some 6,963 were infected with diarrhea and 10,774 were infected with other diseases including the water-born skin diseases.According to the statement of FFWC, the water level of Brahmaputa- Jamuna rivers are in rising and it may continue rising in next 24 hours while the rising trend in the Ganges-Padma river may continue rising in next 72 hours. All other major rivers in the north-eastern region are in falling trend and the trend may continue in next 48 hours. In this situation, the flood situation in Kurigram, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts in Bangladesh may improve during the period.The Storm Warning Center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country as the axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.The FFWC reports that among the 109 monitored river stations, four have been registered steady while water levels at five stations are flowing above the danger level.It said that the Surma at Kanaighat, Kushiyara at Amalshid and Sheola, Old Surma at Dirai, and Someswari at Kalmakanda are flowing above the danger level by 49cm, 67 cm, 23cm, 13cm and 30cm respectively.Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during last 24 hours ending at 9am on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 148mm rainfalls were recorded at Teknaf, 90mm at Bogura and 85mm at Faridpur.Significant rainfalls were also recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.A total of 52 mm rainfalls were registered at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), 37mm at Jalpaiguri (West Bangal) and 37 mm at Darjeeling (West Bengal).The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief Ministry led by its chairman AB Tazul Islam on Saturday visited the mostly flood affected district of Sunamganj.State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman, committee member Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury, local parliament member Moazzem Hossain Ratan and Muhibur Rahman Manik also accompanied the delegation.During the visit, the team visited its worst affected area of Dharmapasha and Sunamganj Sadar.Later, the delegation exchanged views with local administration and public representatives. They have also observed the relief activities and assured the affected people of ensuring relief materials until the situation is improved.Our correspondent from Sirajganj reports that the water level of Jamuna has started increasing again. On Saturday, the water of Jamuna was flowing 31cm below the danger by increasing around 16.61cm in last two days. In this situation, the people of Jamuna banks fear further flood in the area.Our correspondent from Kurigram reports that the overall flood situation improved in the district as the water levels of the rivers and low-lying areas started receding. The rivers of Dudhkumar and Dharla have been flowing below the danger level. However, a huge number of people are still remained marooned.