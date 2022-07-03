Video
6 more Covid deaths with 1,105 cases

Positivity rate 13.22pc

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded six more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 29,160. During the time 1,105 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,976,787.   
Besides, 233 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 19,07,990 and overall recovery rate at 96.52 per cent, according to a press release issued by the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
The daily case positivity rate dropped to 13.22 from Friday's 15.31 per cent while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.76 per cent and the death rate at 1.48 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 8,357 samples.
Among the deceased, three were men and three were women. Of them, one was between 11-20, two between 31-40, one between 51-60, one between 61-70  and another was 71-80 years old. On Friday, the country recorded 5 Covid deaths with 1,897 cases.


