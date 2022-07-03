Prices of ginger, garlic, onion shoot up ahead of Eid

The prices of ginger, garlic and onion increased in the city kitchen market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. However, the prices of chicken decreased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 last week. On the other hand, the vegetable price and other essential prices are stable on the weekend.

Traders said that the onion price increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg due to supply shortage. However, two weeks ago, the price of onion was Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg. This week onions are being sold from Tk 50 to Tk 55 in the city's kitchen market.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital on Saturday this correspondent found that imported onions were selling Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg and local onions were being sold Tk 50 to Tk 55 in the wholesale market.

Rakibul Islam, a local onion buyer said, "The prices of onions have started to come down. I bought onion at Tk42 per kg two days ago."

Ginger, garlic and onion trader Abdur Razzak told the Daily Observer, "There is no Indian onion in the market at present. That is why I am selling local onions at different prices. For example, I am selling large size onion at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg. Besides, medium size onions are being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45.

Meanwhile, the price of ginger and garlic has also gone up per kg. At present, Chinese ginger is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg. Which was Tk 80 to Tk 90 last week. And local ginger is currently being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. Which was Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg last week. Besides, garlic is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg. Which was the same price last week. On the other hand, Chinese garlic is being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg.

Shyambazar onion, garlic association publicity secretary Shahidul Islam told the Daily Observer, "So far, the prices of ginger and onion are at a tolerable level. That means within the purchasing power of the consumer. However, the price of Chinese garlic is a little higher. And the price of local garlic is also at a tolerable level."'

"Onions are being sold at Tk 38 to Tk 40 kg in Shyambazar," he said. This is the wholesale rate. However, the import of Indian onions has been stopped since May 5.

He said that it was more likely that onions would not be imported from India before Eid.

AKM Ali Ahad Khan, Additional Secretary, Import and Internal Trade (IIT) Division, Ministry of Commerce said, "Onion stocks are being reviewed. So far no decision has been taken to import onions from India."

In response to a question, he said, "At present, onions are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55. So far, onion prices have been tolerable. We have stopped importing onions mainly to save the farmers. Because if the farmers do not get the price then they will move away from onion cultivation. We have to calculate the amount of stock we have. If it seems that imports are needed, we will allow imports."

He said, "According to our calculations, there will be no crisis in onions before Eid. And there is no chance of any crisis in ginger-garlic. This is because there are sufficient stocks besides import of ginger and garlic. We are still vigilant and can take immediate action if a crisis arises."

The price of eggs remained high and the item sold for Tk 40 to Tk 42 a hali (four pieces) on the markets in the city on Saturday. The prices of vegetables remained high over the week.

Brinjil sold for Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kilogram, green papaya for Tk 30 to Tk 40 a, bitter gourd for Tk 60 to Tk 70 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 60 a piece, cucumber for Tk 80 a kg, carrot for Tk 170 a kg and tomatoes for Tk 70 a kilogram on Saturday. Green chilies sold for Tk 120 to Tk 130 a kg on the day.

Potato price has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg over the past few days, according to traders. On Saturday, one kg was sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30. It was Tk 20 just three days ago.

Beef is being sold 700 per kg in the market. Mutton is being sold at Tk 1000 per kg.

The price of chicken has come down from Tk 140 to Tk 150 per kg. Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 230 to Tk 240 per kg. Layer chicken is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 320 per kg.

Md Rubel, a chicken seller in the SegunBagicha Kitchen Market told the Daily Observer, the price of chicken has come down. The price of chicken is likely to fall in the market next week on the occasion of Eid.

Besides this, the market for other products also increased. Fine rice is sold at Tk 75 per kg in the market. Which was Tk 65 a month ago. The small lentil pulses were sold at Tk 130, a month ago it was Tk 110 to Tk 115. Potatoes have been sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg as against Tk 25 a month ago. Local onions are sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 35 to Tk 40. Sugar has been sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 per kg.











