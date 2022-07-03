

Dalela likely to replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy

Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, is expected to take over as his country's envoy to the UK.

Sudhakar Dalela, is now holding the post of the deputy chief of mission in Washington. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993. He began his diplomatic career in Israel and has since served in Indian Missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Geneva and Washington. His career included a stint in Dhaka previously.

In Delhi, he served as the director of the Prime Minister's Office, focusing on India's engagement with its South Asian neighbours, China and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the Gulf, the Middle East, and Africa. He also served as a joint secretary, overseeing India's relations with Bhutan and Nepal.

Doraiswami replaced Riva Ganguly Das as High Commissioner to Dhaka two years ago. He will now take over from Gaitri Issar Kumar in London. He was an Indian representative to South Korea and Uzbekistan before he was assigned to Dhaka.











