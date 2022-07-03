JaPa should be parallel to AL, BNP: Raushan

Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad on Saturday said that her party should be parallel to Awami League and BNP bringing its expelled and ousted leaders back, if it is wants to survive in politics.

"Pallibandhu Ershad is not alive. If he is alive then the party would have in different position. Jatiya Party is in disorder in absent of him," said Raushan Ershad, also the Leader of the Opposition at parliament while exchanging views with the party leaders and activists in a meeting held at Westin Hotel in Dhaka.

This was the first official meeting of the former first lady after her return from Bangkok. She returned to the country recently after around six and half a months after her treatment and is now staying in a hotel.

Raushan said those who were expelled from the party should be included in the party again. "Those who have quitted from the party they must also be brought back. Otherwise we will be lag behind."

Mentioning that uncertainty is going on in the party, she further said, "So many qualified leaders are out of the party now. They must be brought back and included in the party. The new generation must be included into the party."

Raushan said, "Many senior leaders including Kazi Zafar Ahmed, Shah Moazzem Hossain and Anwar Hossain Manju quitted the party. Initiative must be taken to bring the leaders like them back in the party."

The opposition leaders said, "I was admitted in a hospital in Thailand for six long months. No one from the party inquired about me. I inquired about everyone in the party. Those who were expelled from the party they inquired about me regularly and arranged doa mahfil in various places of worship, including mosques and mazars."

Among others, Raushan's son Rahgir Al Mahi Saad, her political secretary Golam Masih, JaPa presidium member Habibur Rahman Hobi and Habibullah Belali were present at the meeting.