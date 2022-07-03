Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Crime & Court
Budget
International
Business
Don't miss
Sports
Countryside
Education
Health
Live Archive
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● Budget
● International
● Business
● Don't miss
● Sports
● Countryside
● Education
● Health
● Live Archive
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
City News
Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum organises a discussion
Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 236
Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum organises a discussion
Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum organises a discussion on creating awareness against breast cancer at the National Press Club on Saturday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Ferry owners, hawkers fret over going out of business
Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum organises a discussion
RMC celebrates 65th founding anniversary
Northeast region faces environmental disaster
43 more infected with C-19 in Ctg
Robotics fair ends at RUET
Ban against Grameenphone timely and bold: TCAB
One gets death, 2 others get life in Gopalganj, Khulna for murder
Latest News
Unidentified woman killed being hit by train in B'baria
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft