43 more infected with C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 2: A total of 43 people were infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning in the district with the infection rate of 11.84 percent.

Among the infected persons, 35 are in Chattogram city and rest eight in different upazila of the district.

With the new infections, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,27,301 in the district, civil surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said. The number of recovered patients reached 1,25,412 with the healing of 31 more people during the last 24 hours with the average recovery rate of 98.85 percent. -BSS













