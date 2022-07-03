

Beware of fake currency



However, similar to before the money culprits are targeting cattle markets since it is easier to fool and circulate fake notes among buyers and sellers in the midst of hustle and bustle.



At least some 35 syndicates trading in forged currency have been reported to be active in the country right now. The syndicates have been alleged to sell 1 lakh taka worth of forged notes for Tk 20,000 and Tk 50,000 worth of fake notes for Tk 10,000. The forged notes are then circulated throughout the country by organized syndicates.



What's even more alarming is that a number of bank officials have also been reported to be aiding the culprits this year.



Although some of those involved in circulating fake money had been arrested at different times, but they have been released on bail and returned in the same crime.



It is also disturbing to note that some students, drug dealers, hospital brokers, smugglers, garment traders and people of other occupations have also been reported to be involved in this illegal activity. Moreover, as there is no separate court for this type of cases, the cases are not being disposed of quickly.



However, it is also good to note that a series of steps have been taken by Bangladesh Bank to prevent culprits from releasing fake notes in the market. Moreover, special booths of the central bank will be set up at all government- approved sacrificial animal markets across the country to prevent circulation of fake notes.



It is also essential to set up camps with fake currency detection machines in all major cattle markets across the country. During these last days of run-up to Eid it is also crucial to conduct regular drives in cattle markets.



At the same time, needs a reminder that ATM booths would be extensively used to withdraw money ahead of Eid and Puja. The central bank must also remain vigilant to prevent looting cash from ATM booths.



From a technical angle, printing and circulation of fake notes take place in three phases. One group supplies special paper and applies the actual currency's colour, watermarks and security thread. The second group is involved in printing the counterfeit notes. And the third group circulates counterfeit notes at market places.



We call on our intelligence agencies and law enforcers to locate all three groups separately and crush the entire supply chain system involved in producing counterfeit notes.



