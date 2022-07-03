Video
Letter To the Editor

Female students not safe at educational institutions

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Dear Sir
Around 74 per cent female students in Bangladesh face violence and harassment at educational institutions, reveals a study conducted by Plan International, a non-government development organisation. Recently the results of the research were presented at a discussion 'Fear of Violence No More' in the capital. The research was conducted to assess the situation of girl child and women who face violence and harassment in the family, educational institutions, the workplace and at public places.  

Parents sometime restrict the movement of their daughters as a protective measure. Around 54 per cent of the fathers are reluctant to send their daughters to coaching or private tutors fearing they might face harassment. On the other hand, 62 per cent of the mothers are reluctant to send their daughters on school picnics. Every educational institution is supposed to have committees to deal with such oppression and harassment.

However, in many cases such a committee does not exist. Government and Non-Government authority should proper steps for this issue.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



