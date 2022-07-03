

Mental problem is not a curse



But the sad thing is that if there is a physical problem, the way we give importance to it, we avoid the mental problem equally. We assume it doesn't matter, it will be corrected automatically. Are we released from it practically? Or do I continue with the problem? Maybe we can see it directly if there is a wound on any part of the body but it is not possible to see it if there is a wound in the mind.



An abnormality of the wounds of the mind is the abnormality of our thoughts and behavior. In the language of psychology, mental illness is the abnormal behaviour of the patient, which is not included in the general social or cultural norms.



We often call a person suffering from mental illness insane. We despise them in various ways in society. Do we ever think if a person with a mental illness is doing such an unusual behavior on purpose, or if he is doing it because of the illness?



There is a saying, hate sin, not sinner. But we harass the person in various ways instead of giving concern to the problem, and we give the whole responsibility of the problem to that person. Giving an example in this case will make the matter clearer.



Suppose a person is affected by a mental disease called OCD. That is, he washes his hands again and again for no reason. Now a normal person can refer to the person with the problem and say, what is the need of repeated hand washing? You are wasting your time washing hands unnecessarily. The normal person is making these comments judging from his own position.



Now the question is whether the person with mental problems is intentionally cleaning his hands again and again or he is the victim of the problem? Psychology says that OCD is a mental problem. A person with this disease thinks the same thing over and over again and does the same thing over and over again despite not having the intention.



Usually mental illness is divided into two parts. Neurotic and psychotic. By neurotic we mean tension, anxiety, panic attack, hysteria, abnormal personality, stress disorder, abnormal anger or anger control mental illness, internet or facebook addiction, sexual problems, sleep problems. Their number is much higher.



Only 1 percent of people suffer from psychosis or severe mental illness, schizophrenia, bipolar mood disorder. Mental problems do not arise for any single reason. There are various reasons behind this. For example, defects in genes and chromosomes cause mental illness. Defective genes are responsible for schizophrenia.



Neurotransmitter errors result in abnormal behavior. There are also some psychological reasons,such as: childhood conflicts, faulty behaviour, erroneous beliefs, lack of self-empowerment, painful experiences, stress, etc.



The extent of the range of mental health problems can be gauged from various statistics, according to a 2019 study by the World Health Organization, showing that 1 out of every 8 people has a mental illness.



According to a study conducted by the same organization in 2020, anxiety and depression have increased due to the epidemic of Covid-19. The people of Bangladesh are not far behind in the race to be affected by mental problems. A study conducted from April to June 2019 found that 17 percent of adults in Bangladesh suffer from mental health problems, of which 16.8 percent are men and 17 percent are women.



The study was conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health, Dhaka, Bangladesh, following the guidelines of the World Health Organization. The study found that 6.7 percent of people had depression, 4.5 percent had anxiety, 2.1 percent had somatic symptoms, 0.7 percent had OCD, 0.3 percent had neuro developmental disorders, 0.2 percent had problems caused by drug addiction, 0.1 percent suffered from personality disorder.



The results also show that 18.7 percent of urban people and 16.2 percent of rural people suffer from mental health problems. Many psychologists have explained the different ways to overcome a person with a mental problem.



Sigmund Freud, a neurologist from Vienna, Austria is a proponent of psychodynamic theory. According to him, by resolving the conflicts of our unconscious mind, it is possible to solve mental problems. On the other hand, another therapy discussed is cognitive-behavioral therapy.



According to it, at the root of all our problems is faulty thinking. It is possible to overcome the problem by removing these thoughts and establishing positive thoughts. There are some other notable medical methods such as holistic view, existentialist view, humanistic view etc.



Mental problems are not the evil vision of any ghost or demon. It is a complementary disease to physical problems, which can be cured by applying treatment. Although not completely cured in some cases, it is possible to reduce the level of the disease. So, we should take care of our mental health in time.

The writer is a student,

Department of Psychology,

Jagannath University, Dhaka













