

Binging on social media addiction



Social media is not the worst thing in the world to be addicted to. We can see what people are doing, use it to network, keep up with news and see photos.



I spend a most of time seeing what's in the news. I watch the news on television and read excerpts from articles internet sources. It is important to make sure to only get your news from reliable sources though.



I am always told by my family that I am "on my phone too much," but I just want to know what is going on in people's lives or in the world.



Being on social media can be a good thing. Social media can be quite useful as a form of bridging social capital. That is, giving us the chance to create and maintain the kind of weak ties that provide access to opportunities, ideas, information and social leverage that they otherwise wouldn't get. Social media has brought us a whole new way to spread information incredibly fast across international borders.



Don't get me wrong, social media is not just sunshine and rainbows.



Research has shown that for some people, particularly those who are lonely and seeking more substantive connections, using social media can increase feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression.



But using social media responsibly can positively affect us, too. For me, being on social media all the time helps me stay informed and feel involved.



It can affect everyone differently, so you just need to know when it's time for you to put your phone down, so it doesn't get worse. Maybe consider putting limits on how much you use social media every day.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of in-person classes for universities across the country, this past year has left several students with far more time to spend at home, particularly spent on their phones.



Although advocating on behalf of social issues is certainly not new to social media platforms, the surge in content I've seen urging others to educate themselves and take action has been so powerful that I too felt pressured to share information as a commitment to my awareness and compassion for others. The insinuation seems to be that not participating in this massive exchange of resources communicates an unwillingness to confront uncomfortable, real-world problems that one needs to engage with to better themselves as a member of society. Instructive, sometimes authoritative, language is used to tell friends that they're complicit in advancing injustice if they don't subsequently get involved, whether that be signing a petition, making a donation or simply resharing content.



Even ultimatums are given telling followers to unfollow the accounts of their peers if they don't share the same opinions on some controversial political disputes. Certainly, anyone who regularly glances through their social media apps has witnessed this phenomenon; it can more or less be recognized as a type of mild coercion on the part of our friends. As much as it's essential to refrain from directly pointing fingers, it's imperative that we stay attentive to the impacts of this behavior.



Due to the effect that it has on the brain, social media is addictive both physically and psychologically. When someone experiences something rewarding or uses an addictive substance, neurons in the principal dopamine-producing areas in the brain are activated and dopamine levels rise. Therefore, the brain receives a reward and associates the drug or activity with positive reinforcement.



This is observable in social media usage, when an individual gets a notification, such as a like or mention, the brain receives a rush of dopamine and sends it along reward pathways, causing the individual to feel pleasure. Social media provides an endless amount of immediate rewards in the form of attention from others for relatively minimal effort. The brain rewires itself through this positive reinforcement, making people desire likes, retweets, and emoticon reactions.



Social network users believe that other users are happier and more successful than they are, especially when they do not know them very well in real life. Social media facilitates an environment in which people are comparing their realistic offline selves to the flawless, filtered, and edited online versions of others, which can be detrimental to mental well-being and perception of self. Excessive social media use can not only cause unhappiness and a general dissatisfaction with life in users but also increase the risk of developing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.



Constantly comparing oneself to others can lead to feelings of self-consciousness or a need for perfectionism and order, which often manifests as social anxiety disorder.



While many people are able to use social media on a daily basis with no problem, those suffering from a social media addiction are consumed by their need to use and engage on social networking sites.



Luckily, the condition is very treatable and many have successfully recovered. Reducing screen time is a great way to combat problematic social media use.



Addiction is a complex phenomenon, and unfortunately recidivism is very high. But if we tame the beast of social media by moderating our diet of screen time, hopefully we can realign our priorities and live healthier lives.

Anika Fatima, Editorial Assistant,

The Daily Observer

















