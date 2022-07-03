Blacksmiths passing busy time at Santhia



The photo shows blacksmiths working blacksmiths in Kamar Palli at Santhia are passing a busy time on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha. photo: observer

The Kamar Palli is very remote area in the upazila. The blacksmith families usually get busy during the second largest Muslim festival. This festival is their annual season to earn bulk money.

A recent visit to the blacksmith village found rhythmic sound of hampering melted iron tools. Both making tools and sharpening old ones are going on in full swing. Floating blacksmiths are rounding out different areas to find instant orders from villagers to sharpen old tools.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, blacksmiths who have started to make and sharpen slaughtering tools since one month back, said, they have started their seasonal works before one month ahead to meet the demand of tools.

In Pupulia area in Santhia Municipality, old blacksmith Tapan Kumar, Arif, Kalam, Shyamol and Gopi at Shalghor said, ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, thousands of animals including cow, billy-goat, ewe and buffalo are slaughtered in the upazila, for which slaughtering tools are required. From slaughtering, dissecting and processing to cooking, different iron tools are needed, they added.

The same view was echoed by others like Shulil Kamar of Daulotpur, Risalat and Sharif of College Para andf Mazid Kamar of Bahal Baria. They are also working in full swing.

Ome blacksmiths said they are hiccupping to meet orders from wholesale shops and retail traders.

Usually prices of slaughtering tools increases during Eid-ul-Azha. On the basis of size and iron quality, per piece da (dissecting iron tool) is selling at Tk 200 to 300, knife at Tk 1,000 to 1,200, chapatti (bone-chopping tool) at Tk 600 to 700, and sharpening steel tool at Tk 50-60 per piece. Old tool sharpening charge is ranging from Tk 100 to 150.

These tools are not sold at fixed prices but at bargaining prices.

Samad Kamar of Nawani Village in the upazila said, "I have been living on this work for the last 40 years."

Ershard Kamar at Fakir Para in Santhia Municipality said, other seasonal traders are taking preparation to sell papers, garlands, grass, straw, bran, mustard cake, jackfruit leaves, dye, chatai, rope and tree stems.

Mosharraf Kamar of Satbila area said, "All goods prices are up in bazaars. But we're not getting enhanced prices of our goods."

Earlier per bag stone coal price was Tk 600, and at present it is now selling at Tk 1,400. Per piece sharpening rayt (honing rod) is selling at Tk 280-290 against previous Tk 60. The iron price has increased to Tk 120 from Tk 40 per kg.

