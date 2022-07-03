Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Eight people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Bogura, in two days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested a Rohingya young man along with 50,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Abu Sayeed, 20, son of late Sayeed Ahmed, a resident of Block C in Kutupalong Refugee Camp of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Mohammad Ali said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Morichya cattle market area at around 10 pm and arrested Abu Sayeed.

A total of 50,000 yaba tablets worth about Tk 1.5 crore, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a mobile phone set were also seized from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the accused with Ukhiya PS in this regard, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a young man along with yaba tablets from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Hasan Rabbi, 22, a resident of Bhimpur Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Sonaimuri PS conducted a drive in Joyag area in the evening and arrested Hasan Rabbi along with the yaba tablets, said its OC Harun Ar Rahid.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three drug dealers along with 112 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The detained persons are Md Mithu, 27, Md Abdus Salam, 38, and Md Mahmudul Islam, 27.

RAB Joypurhat Camp Company Captain Md Masud Rana said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dohoratpur Village at around 1am and detained the trio along with 112 bottles of phensidyl syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the detained persons with Panchbibi PS, the RAB official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested with a Rohinya man along with 1,800 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Osman Goni, 23, son of Al Ahmed, a resident of Katupalang Refugees Camp under Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Batrish Bustand area under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila in the afternoon and arrested Osman Goni along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

BOGURA: Two drug peddlers were detained along with 12 kgs of hemp in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The detained persons are Monirul Islam, a resident of Sheilhtola Village, and Shahidul Islam of Ujirpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) sources said on information that two drug dealers were going to Naogaon from Bogura in a bus for smuggling drugs, a team of DNC conducted a drive in Habir Intersection area under Shatahar Municipality in the morning.

The law enforcers stopped a bus there and searched the vehicle's passengers. They then recovered the drugs from their possession and arrested the duo, said the DNC Santahar Circle Sub-Inspector Shamima Akhter.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Adamdighi PS, the arrested have been produced before the court.

Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the matter.













