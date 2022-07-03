Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Eight people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Bogura, in two days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested a Rohingya young man along with 50,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Abu Sayeed, 20, son of late Sayeed Ahmed, a resident of Block C in Kutupalong Refugee Camp of the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Mohammad Ali said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Morichya cattle market area at around 10 pm and arrested Abu Sayeed.
A total of 50,000 yaba tablets worth about Tk 1.5 crore, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a mobile phone set were also seized from his possession during the drive.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the accused with Ukhiya PS in this regard, the OC added.
NOAKHALI: Police arrested a young man along with yaba tablets from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The arrested person is Hasan Rabbi, 22, a resident of Bhimpur Village in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Sonaimuri PS conducted a drive in Joyag area in the evening and arrested Hasan Rabbi along with the yaba tablets, said its OC Harun Ar Rahid.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three drug dealers along with 112 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila in the district early Thursday.
The detained persons are Md Mithu, 27, Md Abdus Salam, 38, and Md Mahmudul        Islam, 27.
RAB Joypurhat Camp Company Captain Md Masud Rana said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dohoratpur Village at around 1am and detained the trio along with 112 bottles of phensidyl syrup.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the detained persons with Panchbibi PS, the RAB official added.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested with a Rohinya man along with 1,800 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The arrested person is Md Osman Goni, 23, son of Al Ahmed, a resident of Katupalang Refugees Camp under Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Batrish Bustand area under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila in the afternoon and arrested Osman Goni along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the RAB official added.
BOGURA: Two drug peddlers were detained along with 12 kgs of hemp in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The detained persons are Monirul Islam, a resident of Sheilhtola Village, and Shahidul Islam of Ujirpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.
District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) sources said on information that two drug dealers were going to Naogaon from Bogura in a bus for smuggling drugs, a team of DNC conducted a drive in Habir Intersection area under Shatahar Municipality in the morning.
The law enforcers stopped a bus there and searched the vehicle's passengers. They then recovered the drugs from their possession and arrested the duo, said the DNC Santahar Circle Sub-Inspector Shamima Akhter.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Adamdighi PS, the arrested have been produced before the court.
Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blacksmiths passing busy time at Santhia
Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
Tree fair starts in Bandarban
128 detained on different charges
Barishal Sangskritik Sangathan Samannay Parishad formed a human chain
Hydro-power production on rise at Kaptai
Three drown in Tangail, Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Khulna


Latest News
Unidentified woman killed being hit by train in B'baria
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft