Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:47 PM
Home Countryside

Tree fair starts in Bandarban

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BANDARBAN, July 2: A week-long tree fair was launched on the district administration office premises in the town on Saturday morning.
Bandarban Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the fair in collaboration with the district administration.
Minister for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, MP, was present as chief guest at the inaugural programme of the fair with Bandarban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasmin Parvin Tibrizi in the chair. The chief guest said trees save lives. There is no alternative to planting trees to protect the environment. Tree is the best friend of mankind.
Earlier, a procession was brought out from the the district administration office premises which paraded the important streets of the town.
Bandarban Additional DC Lutfar Rahman, Additional District Magistrate Suraiya Akhter Sweety, Superintendent of Police Jerin Akhter, Divisional Forest Officer Mahbub Morshed, Divisional Forest Officer Mahmudul Hasan and DAE Deputy Director Rafiqul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.


