128 detained on different charges

A total of 85 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Bhola, Natore, Barguna and Chattogram, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 113 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 36 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 26 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 26 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrants and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 28 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 14 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 28 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police have detained three members of an inter-district car theft syndicate from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Mohammad Pappu, 33, son of Mohammad Badsha Mia of Malmada Village in Islampur Upazila, Liton, 26, son of Mohammad Mizanur of Shahjatpur Village in Naogaon, and Helal Uddin Babu, 30, son of Mahbubul Haque of Mangal Kandi Village in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni.

Locals caught the thieves along with private cars in Patlashi Bazar area under Niguari Union in Gafargaon Upazila and handed them over to Pagla Police Station (PS) on Thursday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla PS Mohammad Rasheduzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case against them is underway in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a youth along with a foreign pistol from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Bayezid Ahmed, 19, son of Azim Uddin, a resident of Ekdala Madyapara Moholla in the district town.

District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Khokon Chandra Sarker said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shialkol Amtala Bazar area under Sadar Upazila at night and arrested Bayezid.

DB Police also recovered a foreign pistol and one round of bullet from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Sirajganj Sadar PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order, the SI added.

BHOLA: A fugitive criminal was arrested by police after seven years of the verdict in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Abu Taher Ripon, son of Md Motaleb Mia of Dakshin Fulbagicha Village under Lalmohan Union in the upazila.

Police arrested him from Adabar area in Dhaka at night.

Ripon was sentenced to three years of imprisonment in a case filed with Joydebpur PS in 2015.

He was a warranted criminal.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said Ripon had been absconding for the last seven years.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Adabar area in Dhaka on Wednesday night, and arrested him.

However, the arrested was sent to Bhola District Jail on Thursday morning.

NATORE: Police, in separate drives, arrested five snatchers from different places of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Abdul Karim, Sohel Rana, Najim, Yeakub Ali and Roish Uddin.

They were sent to jail following a court order.

Natore Superintend of Police (SP) Liton Kumer Saha confirmed the matter in a press briefing at his office on Friday.

He said snatching has been increased in the district in the recent days. Police took the matter with importance.

However, police arrested five members of a snatching gang from different areas of the district.

The arrested snatchers confessed that they used to snatch motor-bike, mobile phone etc. After snatching they fled away riding by motorbikes.

During the drives, four motor-bikes, two chapati and Tk 50,000 in cash were recovered from their possession, the SP added.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was arrested in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Abul Bashar, president of Betagi Sadar Union Unit of BCL.

Police and local sources said Abul Bashar tried to establish unethical supremacy in Kazirabad Union Parishad election of the upazila on Wednesday morning.

On information, police arrested him from Ward No. 8 Madhya Bakultali Centre in the union.

However, the arrested was sent to jail.

Betagi PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested four people along with lethal weapons from Chandanaish Upazila in the district on Wednesday night while preparing for a robbery.

The arrested persons are Sohail Chowdhury Bappi, 23, Tareq Hasan 26, Imtiaz Mahmud Sizan, 19, and Riad Hasan Babu, 19.

Chandanaish PS OC Anwar Hossain said the arrested were produced before a magistrate court.











