Hydro-power production on rise at Kaptai

RANGAMATI, July 2: The daily electricity production is increasing at Kaptai Hydropower Centre (KHC) in the district with re-launched Unit-3.

The Unit-3 have been re-run for rising water level at Kaptai Lake. The water level increased due to incessant rainfall for several days and onrushing of tide water from the upstream.

The rising water level in the lake and that of electricity were confirmed by official sources at the KHC.

KHC Manager ATM Abdujjaher said they recorded a total of 98 megawatt (mw) electricity production by three units out of total five ones from June 19. The electricity production constituted 39mw by Unit-2, 29mw by Unit-3 and 30 mw by Unit-5.

The Unbit-1 is closed. The Unit-4 will be re-operated after adequate water at the lake is available. The lake water is set to go up gradually this rainy season, he added.

According to Control Room sources at the KHC, the water storing capacity of the lake is 109 means sea level (MSL). At present, the water level is supposed to be at 89.76 MSL.

KHC manager further said as sufficient rainfall is taking place this monsoon, the lake level will go up gradually, and the present electricity production will go up further.











