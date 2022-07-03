Three drown in Tangail, Rajshahi

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Rajshahi, in two days.

TANGAIL: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Tanvir, 9, son of Mostafa Ali, and Jihad Islam, 12. They were residents of Lauphula Village under Alakdia Union in the upazila of the district.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Nurul Islam said Tanvir and Jihad went missing in a pond next to their house while they were catching fish there at around 5pm on Friday.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued them and rushed to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP member added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man drowned in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.

His body was recovered from the river on Friday morning after a day of missing.

The deceased was identified as Khokon Hossain Gazi, 25, son of late Nawshad Gazi, a resident of Atarpara Char under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila of the district.

Local sources said Khokon Hossain Gazi along with his two friends was fishing in the river in Atarpara area of Bagha Upazila in the district on Thursday noon. At one stage, he fell in the river from the fishing boat and went missing there.

Later on, his body was recovered from the river in Raita area in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia at around 9am on Friday.

Chakrajapur UP Chairman DM Bablu Dewan confirmed the incident.











