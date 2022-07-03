Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three drown in Tangail, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Rajshahi, in two days.
TANGAIL: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Tanvir, 9, son of Mostafa Ali, and Jihad Islam, 12. They were residents of Lauphula Village under Alakdia Union in the upazila of the district.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Nurul Islam said Tanvir and Jihad went missing in a pond next to their house while they were catching fish there at around 5pm on Friday.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued them and rushed to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP member added.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man drowned in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.
His body was recovered from the river on Friday morning after a day of missing.
The deceased was identified as Khokon Hossain Gazi, 25, son of late Nawshad Gazi, a resident of Atarpara Char under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila of the district.
Local sources said Khokon Hossain Gazi along with his two friends was fishing in the river in Atarpara area of Bagha Upazila in the district on Thursday noon. At one stage, he fell in the river from the fishing boat and went missing there.
Later on, his body was recovered from the river in Raita area in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia at around 9am on Friday.  
Chakrajapur UP Chairman DM Bablu Dewan confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blacksmiths passing busy time at Santhia
Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
Tree fair starts in Bandarban
128 detained on different charges
Barishal Sangskritik Sangathan Samannay Parishad formed a human chain
Hydro-power production on rise at Kaptai
Three drown in Tangail, Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Khulna


Latest News
Unidentified woman killed being hit by train in B'baria
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft