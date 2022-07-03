Youth crushed under train in Khulna

KHULNA, July 2: A young man was crushed under a train in Daulatpur area in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Alamin Munshi, 24, son of Mohammad Munshi, a resident of Maheshwarpara area under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a train hit him in Daulatpur Railway area at around 10:30 pm while he was passing the rail line, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.















