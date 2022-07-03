Video
Home Countryside

37,510 hygienic sacrificial animals prepared at Baraigram

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Our Correspondent

Some ready sacrificial animal at a cattle farm in Sreerampur at Baraigram. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 2: A total of 37,510 sacrificial animals are prepared in Baraigram Upazila of the district. These animals have been reared in small and big farms and at individual level.
Farm sources said, targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, the animals have been grown up without harmful chemical steroid and hormone. The animals included 18,936 cows, 16,320 goats, 85 buffaloes and 2,169 ewes.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, after meeting the upazila demand 4,454 animals can be sold in other areas.
According to sources at Upazila Livestock Resources Office, without harmful tablets or Indian tablets, these animals have been fattened in about 2,000 small and big farms. Special care was also given to oxen.
Every solvent family has raised farm with 5-7 cows across seven unions of the upazila. Two to four cows are available at almost every house.
Cow farmer Ataur Rahman Shimul of Bordeha area said, cows of these unions are also sold in Dhaka and other areas of the country.
Farmers will be benefitted if the administration checks rubbery, extortion and harassment as well as stopping import of Indian cows, he added.
Manager of Al-Baraka Dairy Farm in Sreerampur Village Mahitul Islam said, "We are used to rear sacrificial animals along with milky cows for the whole year. These are fattened by feeding hygienic feed. No harmful medicine is used. Now we have a stock of 30 oxen for sale. This year's profit will be a bit of lower due to increased feed prices. Already wholesalers are coming to the farm for purchasing cows. Also many individuals are contacting online."
Upazila Livestock Resources Extension Officer Dr. Sadakatul Bari said, farmers are provided with necessary health services for preparing healthy cow-buffalo without steroids. Awareness meeting with farmers is held regularly, he added.
Our teams are working in every haats so that unhealthy cows are not sold. This team work will continue up to Eid.
Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Amir Hamza said, self-reliance has been achieved in Baraigram in producing sacrificial animals.
Committees have been formed to monitor haats and health of animals, he added.


