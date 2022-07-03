Farmers get seeds, fertilisers at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, July 2: Aman paddy seeds and fertilisers were distributed among 170 marginal farmers in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Kawkhali Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the programme on the Upazila Parishad premises under Agricultural Incentive Programme. Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Md Jahedur Rahman was present as chief guest at the programme and distributed fertilisers and seeds among the farmers.

Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kahleda Khatun Rekha conducted the programme.

Each farmer received 5 kgs of high yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs DAP and10 kg MOP fertilisers.

Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia, Upazila Awami League President Adv AKM Abdus Shahid, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Jannat Ara Tithi and Upazila DAE officer Md Ali Azim Sharif, among others, were also present during the distribution.













