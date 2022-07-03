Workers get rice at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 2: Packets of rice have been distributed among 1,000 poor workers including 509 rickshaw-van drivers affected by Covid-19 and natural calamities in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Natore District Awami League (AL) President and former state minister Prof Abdul Quddus, MP, was present as chief guest at the programme and distributed the packets of rice among the poor workers in the conference room of Baraigram Municipality office in the upazila town in the afternoon.

Baraigram Municipality Mayor Majedul Bari Nayan presided over the distribution programme.

Baraigram Municipality Nirbahi Officer Jalal Uddin conducted the function.

Baraigram Upazila AL President Abdul Quddus Miaji, Baraigram Municipal Unit AL President Abdur Razzak Sarkar, former chairman Nilufar Yasmin Dalu, Municipality Panel Mayor Fazlul Karim Fazer, Ward Councillors Rafiqul Islam, Zahidul Islam and Atowar Hossain Liton, Baraigram Sramik League leader Rabiul Karim, and Upazila Juba League leader Saidul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme during the distribution.











