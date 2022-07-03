Video
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Chattogram and Khulna, in recent times.
NOAKHALI: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Jannantul Nayeem, 19, daughter of late Mujahid, a resident of Upchi Lamchi Village under Chaprashirhat Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Jannatul Nayeem committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the house at around 9 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kabirhat Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam said the cause of her death was not identified immediately. However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.
CHATTOGRAM: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Shahidul Islam, 26, son of late Nurul Islam, was a resident of Ward No. 6 under Bhatikhain Union in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said they found the body of Shahidul hanging from the ceiling fan in his room at around 6 pm. Later on, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.
It is learned that Shahidul developed an affair with his elder brother's sister-in-law. But his family members did not accept their relationship. Out of huff with his family members, he might have committed suicide.
Patiya PS OC Rezaul Karim Mojumdar confirmed the incident.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Utpal Halder Bhola, a resident of Shovona Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Utpal took loan money from one Ripon. As he could not pay back the money with interest, Ripon humiliated him on the Shovona Birajmoyi High School Field on Sunday night.
Out of grief, Utpal hanged himself from a mango tree there.
Later on, locals spotted his hanging body on Monday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
The law enforcers also recovered a suicide not from beside the body.
However, the deceased's brother Sufal Halder lodged a case with Dumuria PS accusing Sujan Basak, Ripon Das and Pallav Mallick.
Dumuria PS OC Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.


