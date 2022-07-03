Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four found dead in three districts

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Barishal and Panchagarh, in three days.
HABIGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from the Khoyai River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kadar Ali, 45, son of Mangal Mia, a resident of Jangalbahula Village under Habiganj Municipality.
Police sources said locals spotted the body severed with its head in the Khoyai River in Machhulia area in the morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that miscreants might have slaughtered Kadar Ali and left his body on the bank of the river.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Golam Martuza confirmed the incident.   
BARISHAL: Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in the district on Thursday and Friday.
Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's residence in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Lamia Akhter, 20, was the wife of Mizanur Rahman Khan, a resident of Auliyapur Village under Rangashree Union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj PS Aminul Islam said locals saw the body of Lamia Akhter hanging with a scarf from the ceiling fan of a room in her husband's house and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the SI added.
However, the deceased's mother alleged that Lamia might have been killed, and later, her body was hanged from the ceiling fan to cover up the incident as suicide.
On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Polashpur area in the city on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tania Begum, 18, wife of day-labourer Sagar Shikder, a resident of Polashpur area under Kawnia PS in the city.
Kawnia PS SI Tanzil Alam said Sagar and Tania went to sleep after launch in the house. After awakening, Sagar saw the body of Tania hanging with a towel from the ceiling of the room in the house.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and took Tania to the SBMCH after rescuing her, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.
The deceased's uncle Ali Hossain said Tania, daughter of Khalilur Rahman of Ward No. 7 Polashpur area, got married with Sagar about four years back.
Sagar was a drug addict and often tortured Tania for dowry since the marriage.
Ali Hossain alleged that Tania might have been murdered by her husband.
Kawnia PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the incident.
PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mahi, 6, son of Jahirul Islam, a resident of Dangapara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of Mahi in a canal nearby the house after he had gone missing since Thursday morning.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene.
Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia assumed that the child might have drowned in the canal.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Panchagarh Sadar PS in this regard, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blacksmiths passing busy time at Santhia
Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
Tree fair starts in Bandarban
128 detained on different charges
Barishal Sangskritik Sangathan Samannay Parishad formed a human chain
Hydro-power production on rise at Kaptai
Three drown in Tangail, Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Khulna


Latest News
Unidentified woman killed being hit by train in B'baria
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft