Four found dead in three districts

Four people including two women and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Barishal and Panchagarh, in three days.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from the Khoyai River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kadar Ali, 45, son of Mangal Mia, a resident of Jangalbahula Village under Habiganj Municipality.

Police sources said locals spotted the body severed with its head in the Khoyai River in Machhulia area in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have slaughtered Kadar Ali and left his body on the bank of the river.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Golam Martuza confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in the district on Thursday and Friday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's residence in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Lamia Akhter, 20, was the wife of Mizanur Rahman Khan, a resident of Auliyapur Village under Rangashree Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj PS Aminul Islam said locals saw the body of Lamia Akhter hanging with a scarf from the ceiling fan of a room in her husband's house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the SI added.

However, the deceased's mother alleged that Lamia might have been killed, and later, her body was hanged from the ceiling fan to cover up the incident as suicide.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Polashpur area in the city on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tania Begum, 18, wife of day-labourer Sagar Shikder, a resident of Polashpur area under Kawnia PS in the city.

Kawnia PS SI Tanzil Alam said Sagar and Tania went to sleep after launch in the house. After awakening, Sagar saw the body of Tania hanging with a towel from the ceiling of the room in the house.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and took Tania to the SBMCH after rescuing her, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.

The deceased's uncle Ali Hossain said Tania, daughter of Khalilur Rahman of Ward No. 7 Polashpur area, got married with Sagar about four years back.

Sagar was a drug addict and often tortured Tania for dowry since the marriage.

Ali Hossain alleged that Tania might have been murdered by her husband.

Kawnia PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mahi, 6, son of Jahirul Islam, a resident of Dangapara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Mahi in a canal nearby the house after he had gone missing since Thursday morning.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia assumed that the child might have drowned in the canal.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Panchagarh Sadar PS in this regard, the OC added.











