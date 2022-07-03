Video
Home Countryside

Juba League leader hacked to death in Mymensingh

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, July 2: A local leader of Juba League has been hacked to death in the city on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Parvez Mia, 30, son of Gias Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 29 Ganderpa area in the city. He was the presidential candidate of that ward. He was also the former president of Juba League of Ward No. 2 Unit.
He died at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) at around 10:30pm on Friday.
Akhtaruzzaman, in-charge of the MMCH Police Camp, confirmed the matter.
He said Parvez Mia was hacked by unknown miscreants at around 8pm in Ganderpa area of the city. He was, later, rescued and brought to the MMCH.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 10pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks on its wrists, neck and various parts.
Shahinur Rahman, convener of Mymensingh Metropolitan Juba League, said that deceased Parvez was the presidential candidate of Juba League in Ward No. 29 of the city. He was also the president of Ward No. 2 of Mymensingh Municipality.
The convener demanded the quick arrest those involved in the murder of Pervez.
Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Shah Kamal Akand confirmed the incident.


