Lightning strike kills two in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, July 2: Two cousin brothers were killed by lightning strike in Melandah Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Makbul Fakir, 54, and Hanif Fakir, 56, residents of Pairbari area under Jhaugara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Makbul and Hanif went to harvest jute in a paddy field in Tagar Char area. Thunderbolt struck them there in the evening, leaving the brothers dead on the spot.

Jhaugara Union Parishad Chairman Anjumonwara Hena confirmed the incident.













