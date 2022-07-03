215 fish enclosures flooded at Juri



A flooded fish enclosure in Juri Upazila. photo: observer

The flood triggered by heavy rainfall and upstream hilly tide affected the upazila. A huge damage of roads, culverts and other infrastructures also occurred.

Upazila Fisheries Office sources said, the damage cost of fisheries in Juri would be about Tk 56 lakh while fishery farm owners claimed it would be over Tk 1 crore.

Most damaged enclosures are located in six unions of the upazila, including Joyfarnagar and Pachwimjuri unions.

One victim Haris Mohammad said, "Before sensing anything, my three enclosures were floated away, making me to count Tk 3/four lakh loss. I demand of the government to stand beside us with incentive."

Echoing him, another Badrul Islam said his damage stood at Tk 30/35 lakh for his 15 enclosures affected.

Pachwimjuri Union Chairman Md Anfar Ali said, "All fish enclosures in my union have been washed away. Fish farmers have fallen into disarray of damage. I demand incentives for them to recoup their losses."

Jayfarnagar Union Member Abul Kashem said, "Enclosures of many fish farmers in my area have been floated away with flash flood. Despite our effort, these could not be protected. To turn around, farmers need assistance."

Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Abu Yusuf confirmed the floating of 215 fish enclosures/ponds in the upazila. He also confirmed infrastructure damages. Damages of about Tk 56 lakh have taken place in the fisheries. It will take time to know the exact damage cost, he maintained.

District Fisheries Officer Muhammad Mizanur Rahman said, the damage of ponds, fry and infrastructure stood high. "We're maintaining regular contact with the authorities concerned in this regard. If there is any government assistance, we'll allocate it to fish farmers in the upazila".











