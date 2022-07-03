Video
Sunday, 3 July, 2022
Blasts rock Ukraine city as Russian missiles drive up civilian death toll

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

SERHIIVKA, July 2: Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Saturday, the mayor said, a day after authorities said at least 21 people were killed when Russian missiles struck an apartment building near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
Air raid sirens sounded across the Mykolaiv region, which borders the vital port of Odesa, before the blasts.
"There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!" Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevich wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
It was not immediately known what caused the explosions. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Explosions flattened part of an apartment building while residents slept on Friday, another in a series of what Ukraine says are Russian missile attacks aimed at civilians.
In his nightly video address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes as "conscious, deliberately targeted Russian terror and not some sort of error or a coincidental missile strike."
Kyiv says Moscow has intensified its long-range missile attacks, hitting civilian targets far from the frontline. Russia says it has been aiming at military sites. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cited President Vladimir Putin's statements "that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets".
A Russian missile earlier this week struck a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine, killing at least 19 people.
Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special operation" to root out nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.
Residents in the resort village of Serhiivka near Odesa helped workers pick through the rubble of the nine-storey apartment block, a section of which had been destroyed in Friday's early-morning strike.
"We came here to the site, assessed the situation together with emergency workers and locals, and together helped those who survived. And those who unfortunately died. We helped to carry them away," said Oleksandr Abramov, who lives nearby and had rushed to the scene when he heard the blast.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, said 21 people had been confirmed killed, including a 12-year-old boy.
The region will observe a day of mourning on Saturday for those killed during the attack, Bratchuk said.
The strike on Serhiivka took place shortly after Russia pulled its troops off Snake Island, a strategically important outcrop about 140 km (85 miles) southeast of Odesa that it seized on the war's first day.
The chief of Ukraine's General Staff, Valeriy Zaluzhny, accused Russia of failing to abide by its assertions that it had left Snake Island as a "gesture of good will". On his Telegram messaging app channel, Zaluzhny said two Russian warplanes had taken off from a base in Crimea and bombed targets on the island on Friday evening.    -REUTERS


