Sunday, 3 July, 2022
Apon wellbeing providing affordable fish

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Access to nutrition-rich food became a company-wide priority for Apon wellbeing, an omni channel marketplace of affordable products and services for Industrial workers in Bangladesh.
Only 8 percent of all commodities came from the category of nutrition when Apon began the initiative; according to recent data almost 34 percent of Apon's goods come from this category.
After working with the World Fish team, Apon began putting a higher priority on the healthier snacks they offered, and it is now a company-wide campaign to encourage customers to choose an apple or a packet of dates over a packet of the same-priced biscuits or other snacks. Apon is persistently encouraging regular consumption of tiny fish.
Earlier, Apon Wellbeing Ltd was established in 2017 to create a difference for these mass underprivileged RMG workers, who make low wages that typically leave them with meager disposable income.
Founded of Apon Wellbeing, Saif Rashid focuses on enhancing the lives of factory workers by providing goods and services at affordable and fair prices, thus enabling more disposable income for savings.



