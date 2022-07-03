Nabiha Raidaa scholarship introduced at MIST

Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship was introduced at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) for meritorious students of the university.

MIST Commandant Maj Gen Md Wahid-uz-Zaman and Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub handed over this year's Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship bank cheques to 18 MIST students at a ceremony held recently.

A four-year MoU was signed between MIST and Fair Group at the ceremony. Mutassim Daiaan, Director of Fair Group, and Colonel Muhammad Romeo Nawrin Khan, on behalf of MIST signed the MoU to improve the quality of engineering and technical education in the country.

Fair Group Advisor Major General Hamid R. Chowdhury (Retd.), Director-Administration Lt. Colonel Nur Mohammad Sikder (Retd.), Head of Communication & Corporate Philanthropy Hasnain Khurshed, COO-Factory Brig. Gen Akramul Haque (Retd.) and senior faculty of MIST attended the event. -UNB













