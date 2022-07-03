Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

No hustle-bustle: Soul goes missing from Khulna Railway Station

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

No hustle-bustle: Soul goes missing from Khulna Railway Station

No hustle-bustle: Soul goes missing from Khulna Railway Station

KHULNA, July 2: At Khulna Railway Station, the usual hustle and bustle of passengers is missing these days.
Only a handful of people now come here to board Dhaka-bound trains, with most commuters preferring to take buses to their destination to save time-all thanks to the country's most coveted Padma Bridge.
Ashrafi Chumki, a resident of Mistripara in Khulna city, said, "Now we can reach Dhaka in a short period of time by bus and we can also enjoy the scenic beauty of the Padma Bridge. Earlier it was a hassle as we needed to book train tickets in advance."
Railway sources say that the number of train passengers has declined to half over the past week, post-opening of the bridge.
Moreover, the plying of only two trains-Sundarban Express and Chitra Express-on the Dhaka-Khulna route contributed to the unusual rush at the station earlier.
"After the opening of the Padma Bridge on June 26, I prefer travelling by bus to Dhaka from Khulna as the journey takes barely four hours," said Motahar Rahman Babu, a resident of the Tutpara area in Khulna city.
"Moreover, train services on the Dhaka-Khulna route are only available at night and early morning and it takes eight hours," he added.
Railway officials attributed the low footfall in the otherwise overcrowded station to the opening of the Padma Bridge.
Traffic inspector at Khulna Railway Station, Shamimur Rahman, said, "Due to the bridge, road communication between Khulna and Dhaka is now booming, which is why the trains are running with only 50% capacity."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apon wellbeing providing affordable fish
Nabiha Raidaa scholarship introduced at MIST
Making minerals: Crushed, zapped, boiled and baked
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
Barishal Youth Society founder wins Diana Award
No hustle-bustle: Soul goes missing from Khulna Railway Station
NEWS
RMP celebrates 30th founding anniv


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft