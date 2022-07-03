Maldini signs new two-year director deal with AC Milan

MILAN, JULY 2: Paolo Maldini will stay on as AC Milan's technical director after signing a new two-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Friday.

Milan icon Maldini's new deal means that the seven-time European champions will keep the duo who built their Scudetto-winning side.

Maldini worked alongside sporting director Frederic Massara, who has also signed a two-year extension, to take Milan from the doldrums to the top of the Italian game.

"This deal highlights the importance of continuity we see throughout the club as we continue to strengthen and grow," Milan said in a statement.

The 54-year-old confirmed late last night that he had signed an extension after weeks of delays which almost led to Milan starting the summer transfer window -- which opened in Italy on Friday -- without their key men.

He has been critical in Milan signing some of their most important players, one such example being a now-famous meeting in Ibiza which was crucial to bringing Theo Hernandez to the club in 2019.

France left-back Hernandez was a stand-out player in last season's surprise title win. Maldini is one of the greatest players in Milan's history, winning a raft of trophies over a quarter of a century passed entirely with his boyhood club. -AFP