Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mohammedan halt Bashundhara's winning run

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

It was a superb performance by Mohammedan Sporting Club as they forced indomitable Bashundhara Kings to play a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Saturday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium  in Cumilla.
It was the third draw for kings in the ongoing league after they played out to a 2-2 draw with Abahani Limited, Dhaka and 3-3 with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their earlier two matches while it was eighth draws for Mohammedan.
In the day's match, Sheikh Morsalin scored for Mohammedan while Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira netted for Bashundhara Kings.
Mohammedna had to wait little time to take the lead when Morsalin opened an account scoring the first goal early in the 11th minute.
Inform Miguel Figueira however brought back Bashundhara in the match in the match scoring a goal in the 34th minute.
After resumption, Bashundhara Kings tried heart and soul to take the lead creating several scoring chances, but failed to convert any lacks of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding.
Despite the day's draw, defending champions Bashundhara Kings still maintained their domination in the league table with 45 points from 18 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club collected 26 points also playing the same number of outings.
Earlier in the first phase, Bashundhara Kings blanked Mohammedan SC by 2-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maldini signs new two-year director deal with AC Milan
'He played hard to get': Venus in winning return with Murray
England expects as record crowds flock to Euro 2022
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Wimbledon duel as women draw opens up
Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in tasty Wimbledon clash
Broad concedes costliest over in Test history during India run-spree
Mohammedan halt Bashundhara's winning run
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft