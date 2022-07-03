Mohammedan halt Bashundhara's winning run

It was a superb performance by Mohammedan Sporting Club as they forced indomitable Bashundhara Kings to play a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Saturday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

It was the third draw for kings in the ongoing league after they played out to a 2-2 draw with Abahani Limited, Dhaka and 3-3 with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their earlier two matches while it was eighth draws for Mohammedan.

In the day's match, Sheikh Morsalin scored for Mohammedan while Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira netted for Bashundhara Kings.

Mohammedna had to wait little time to take the lead when Morsalin opened an account scoring the first goal early in the 11th minute.

Inform Miguel Figueira however brought back Bashundhara in the match in the match scoring a goal in the 34th minute.

After resumption, Bashundhara Kings tried heart and soul to take the lead creating several scoring chances, but failed to convert any lacks of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding.

Despite the day's draw, defending champions Bashundhara Kings still maintained their domination in the league table with 45 points from 18 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club collected 26 points also playing the same number of outings.

Earlier in the first phase, Bashundhara Kings blanked Mohammedan SC by 2-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex. -BSS













