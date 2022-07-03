2nd Int'l Rating Chess tournament inaugurated

Dr. Abul Kashem Chowdhury Memorial 2nd Int'l Rating Chess tournament category-A and category-B inaugurated on Saturday at National Sports Council old building conference room in the city.

KM Shahidullah, vice president of Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) and secretary general of Sheikh Russel Jatio Shishu Kishor Parisad inaugurated the meet as chief guest while Hanif Mahmood Chowdhury, director of the KN-Harbour Consortium Ltd, was present as a special guest. BCF's general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim presided over the opening ceremony. The event is being held in two categories.

2000+ rated players are participating in the category 'A' while below 2000 rating and unrated players are taking part in category 'B' tournaments. Players of Chess Olympiad Bangladesh women's team are also participating in category-A. Both the events are being held in Swiss-League system.

The cash prize of Taka three lacs will be given to winners of category A while Taka twp lacs will be given to winners of category 'B'. -BSS











