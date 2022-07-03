Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2nd Int'l Rating Chess tournament inaugurated

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Dr. Abul Kashem Chowdhury Memorial 2nd Int'l Rating Chess tournament category-A and category-B inaugurated on Saturday at National Sports Council old building conference room in the city.
KM Shahidullah, vice president of Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) and secretary general of Sheikh Russel Jatio Shishu Kishor Parisad inaugurated the meet as chief guest while Hanif Mahmood Chowdhury, director of the KN-Harbour Consortium Ltd, was present as a special guest. BCF's general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim presided over the opening ceremony. The event is being held in two categories.
 2000+ rated players are participating in the category 'A' while  below 2000 rating and unrated players are taking part in category 'B' tournaments. Players of Chess Olympiad Bangladesh women's team are also participating in category-A. Both the events are being held in Swiss-League system.
The cash prize of Taka three lacs will be given to winners of category A while Taka twp lacs will be given to winners of category 'B'.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maldini signs new two-year director deal with AC Milan
'He played hard to get': Venus in winning return with Murray
England expects as record crowds flock to Euro 2022
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Wimbledon duel as women draw opens up
Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in tasty Wimbledon clash
Broad concedes costliest over in Test history during India run-spree
Mohammedan halt Bashundhara's winning run
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft