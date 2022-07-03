Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

T20 preparation comes from brain, says Mahmudullah

Play positive and aggressive cricket is mantra for Tigers

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran posed with the trophy of three-match bilateral T20i series that unveiled on Friday at Windsor Park ground in Dominica. photo: BCB

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran posed with the trophy of three-match bilateral T20i series that unveiled on Friday at Windsor Park ground in Dominica. photo: BCB

Bangladesh reached in Dominica after a traumatic Atlantic voyage and didn't get enough time to get prepared for the actions. Tigers' T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad thinks that it's not at all a problem as the preparation for the game comes from the brain.
"I think the preparation comes from the brain," Mahmudullah told during pre-match press conference on Friday. "In T20 you have very less time for preparing for the game. So, you need to be aware of the conditions that you will be provided and have to be applied in the game".
"The weather didn't permit to visit the ground as it's raining today. Yesterday we were tired after travelling. We got one day to practice in St. Lucia. We played there football and had a fielding session of probably 40 minutes. We need to be prepared mentally about the condition. I told my players that staying ahead in terms of mental strength is the best possible way," he added.
Regarding Bangladesh's game plan he said, "Our motto will be 'to be very positive and aggressive'. We'll try to playing on whatever challenges that will gonna get".
Windsor Park is the ground where Bangladesh didn't concede an ODI defeat and won the T20i series during last visit in 2018. The positive memory always boosts up a team.
"Good memory always encouraging. I and Shakib Al Hasan were sharing our ways of win in this ground when we were in dressing room today," Mahmudullah admitted.
"But it's the tale of long time ago as well. Wicket can be different now. We must be adaptable and mentally ready," he explained.
He thinks that Bangladesh are more consistent at our home condition but at the same time they have some lacking of development in away games.
"I recognize that we have to develop here," he confessed.
"We have some young and inexperienced players in the squad. They need time. Before the World Cup we'll play 12-15 matches. So, if they can get the opportunities to play those games and if they can prove themselves, it would be very good for the team and for them equally," the experienced all-rounder assured.
"Munim is still a newcomer in the team. Bijoy just entered the team after a long time. I think we should ensure 'good enough' time for them. It's the responsibility of the team management and me to give them the feedback so that they can play without tension and independently and get proper opportunities as well. I must try from my end to ensure their proper opportunities and can play their own games," he summed up.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maldini signs new two-year director deal with AC Milan
'He played hard to get': Venus in winning return with Murray
England expects as record crowds flock to Euro 2022
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Wimbledon duel as women draw opens up
Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in tasty Wimbledon clash
Broad concedes costliest over in Test history during India run-spree
Mohammedan halt Bashundhara's winning run
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft