T20 preparation comes from brain, says Mahmudullah



Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran posed with the trophy of three-match bilateral T20i series that unveiled on Friday at Windsor Park ground in Dominica. photo: BCB

"I think the preparation comes from the brain," Mahmudullah told during pre-match press conference on Friday. "In T20 you have very less time for preparing for the game. So, you need to be aware of the conditions that you will be provided and have to be applied in the game".

"The weather didn't permit to visit the ground as it's raining today. Yesterday we were tired after travelling. We got one day to practice in St. Lucia. We played there football and had a fielding session of probably 40 minutes. We need to be prepared mentally about the condition. I told my players that staying ahead in terms of mental strength is the best possible way," he added.

Regarding Bangladesh's game plan he said, "Our motto will be 'to be very positive and aggressive'. We'll try to playing on whatever challenges that will gonna get".

Windsor Park is the ground where Bangladesh didn't concede an ODI defeat and won the T20i series during last visit in 2018. The positive memory always boosts up a team.

"Good memory always encouraging. I and Shakib Al Hasan were sharing our ways of win in this ground when we were in dressing room today," Mahmudullah admitted.

"But it's the tale of long time ago as well. Wicket can be different now. We must be adaptable and mentally ready," he explained.

He thinks that Bangladesh are more consistent at our home condition but at the same time they have some lacking of development in away games.

"I recognize that we have to develop here," he confessed.

"We have some young and inexperienced players in the squad. They need time. Before the World Cup we'll play 12-15 matches. So, if they can get the opportunities to play those games and if they can prove themselves, it would be very good for the team and for them equally," the experienced all-rounder assured.

"Munim is still a newcomer in the team. Bijoy just entered the team after a long time. I think we should ensure 'good enough' time for them. It's the responsibility of the team management and me to give them the feedback so that they can play without tension and independently and get proper opportunities as well. I must try from my end to ensure their proper opportunities and can play their own games," he summed up.











