Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaches Course level-1 inaugurated

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaches Course-2022 level-1 inaugurated on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Vice-president (VP) of Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique inaugurated the seven-day course as the chief guest, organised by BAF in cooperation of World Archery Federation (WAF), said a BAF press release.

Archery course conductor and WAF's development and education director Paskel Colmaer, BAF's acting general secretary Roshiduzzaman Serniyabat, its assistant general secretary Mohammad Kamrul Islam Kiron, coaches and judges development committee's convener Shamima Akter Mimu and member secretary Mohammad Rafiq, BAF's executive members Dr Mohammad Ahchanul Karim, Mohammad Humayun Kabir Rubel and Rafiqul Isam Tipu and national archery team's head coach Martin Frederick were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

By the financial assistance of Bangladesh Olympic Association, Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaches Course-2022 level-1 will continue till July 8. -BSS













