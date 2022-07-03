Video
Salahuddin becomes SAFF President for fourth time

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin is staying as the president of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) as he is re-elected for the post for the third time on Saturday in the Annual Congress of the SAFF in Dhaka.
It was already decided as none other than Kazi Salahuddin competed for the post there.
After being elected the SAFF president for the fourth time, Mr Salahuddin said, "From the next year, a new tournament for the club SAFF Club Championship will be initiated."
However, it is not the first time this Bangladesh football official announced the club tournament.  
During a press briefing, SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal said, "We have a plan to arrange the club event. We will play the SAFF championship one year and the SAFF Club Championship the next year."  
However, Congress was lacking two vital members this year. Of the seven-nation federation, two including India and Pakistan could not send their delegates due to different problems.
Although the congress was rescheduled from 25 June to 2 July at the request of India, the country's representative still could not make it because of an ongoing crisis in the committee of the country's football governing body. Due to the government's interference in the federation, the Indian Football Federation is in fear of a ban from the earth's football governing body FIFA.
On the other hand, Pakistan officials too failed to secure a visa from the local authority to visit and participate in the congress within a short period. This happened as a ban on Pakistan by FIFA was only however recently and there was little time for all the necessary procedures to get a visa.


