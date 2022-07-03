Video
1 killed, 15 injured in a bus-micro collision at Jajira

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Our Correspondent

Shariatpur, July 2: A visitor was killed while a passenger bus hit a microbus near the toll plaza at Jazira end of Padma Bridge on Saturday.
Md Sujon, Officer-in-Charge of Padma Bridge Dakhin police station said the deceased was identified as Abdul Haque Mollah, 60, hailed from Kishoreganj district. He came to see the Padma Bridge boarded on the microbus. Fifteen others microbus passengers were injured in the accident.
Police said the accident occurred around 2:45pm as the microbus overturned on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway near Jazira end. Abdul Haque Mollah died on the spot.
The injured people were admitted to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex and Nowdoba Health Centre.  Police seized the bus and the microbus, OC added.



