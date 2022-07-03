Part of AL’s plan to wipe out opposition: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League had attacked the BNP office in Fulgazi Upazila as part of a grand plan to wipe out opposition parties from politics."

He said this in a statement sent from the BNP office on Friday night.

The BNP Secretary General said, "The Awami League must remember that power does not last forever. The people of the country will one day respond to their oppression. "

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League men attacked the BNP office in Fulgazi Upazila during a peaceful preparatory meeting to make the party's relief distribution programme a success."

"More than 15 leaders and activists including BNP senior joint convener Golam Rasul Golap, senior joint convener of Juba Dal Nurul Huda Shahin, Juba Dal leader Didar and Motaleb were seriously injured in the attack," Fakhrul Islam added. He claimed, "The present government has established a reign of terror across the country to dominate politics in the country."











