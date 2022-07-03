Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 July, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attack On Fulgazi BNP Office

Part of AL’s plan to wipe out opposition: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 3 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League had attacked the BNP office in Fulgazi Upazila as part of a grand plan to wipe out opposition parties from politics."
He said this in a statement sent from the BNP office on Friday night.
The BNP Secretary General said, "The Awami League must remember that power does not last forever. The people of the country will one day respond to their oppression. "
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League men attacked the BNP office in Fulgazi Upazila during a peaceful preparatory meeting to make the party's relief distribution programme a success."
"More than 15 leaders and activists including BNP senior joint convener Golam Rasul Golap, senior joint convener of Juba Dal Nurul Huda Shahin, Juba Dal leader Didar and Motaleb were seriously injured in the attack," Fakhrul Islam added. He claimed, "The present government has established a reign of terror across the country to dominate politics in the country."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 killed, 15 injured in a bus-micro collision at Jajira
Part of AL’s plan to wipe out opposition: Fakhrul
Section 144 in Fulgazi following AL-BNP clash
49 more dengue patients hospitalised
Naval doctors continue to provide treatment
4 killed in road accidents in Dhaka, Pirojpur
Raise voice against those who obstruct dev: Iqbal Sobhan
Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli getting ready for opening in Dec


Latest News
BIWTA suspends 3 employees over 'fraud' at Barishal port
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
2 female students at ICU after beaten by teacher in N'ganj
‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be screened in Athens
RHD expects to build 100km road in a month using nanotech
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Netrokona
Another Bangladeshi dies in Saudi Arabia, death toll now 11
Advance ticket seekers waiting in long queues at Kamalapur
Rain washes out 1st T20 against West Indies
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Most Read News
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
5 killed, some hospitalised as earthquakes strike southern Iran
Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for 1st post-pandemic Hajj
G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia over Ukraine
Experts urge mass ventilation in war against COVID
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21
Obituary
Safe internet and digital security in Bangladesh
Texas SC blocks lower court order that resumed abortions
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will combat metropolis snarl-up
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft