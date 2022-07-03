Section 144 in Fulgazi following AL-BNP clash

FENI, Jul 2: The administration of Feni's Fulgazi upazila has imposed Section 144 at Daulatpur village of the upazila on Saturday.

The imposition of the Section 144 came after a clash between Fulgazi chapters of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday.

According to the order signed by Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashrafun Nahar, both the AL and the BNP's Fulgazi units had called for relief distribution programmes at the upazila's Daulatpur village. A clash ensued when both groups tried to conduct their pre-scheduled programs simultaneously.

According to Alal Uddin Alal, Member Secretary of Feni District BNP, prior to Friday's attack, the AL men launched another attack at their preparatory meeting for the relief program, leaving 30 of their activists injured.

General Sceretary of Fulgazi Upazila AL Harunur Rashid Majumder claimed that it was the BNP men who had attacked Sadar union Jubo League President Nizam Company and injured five of his men.

Md Moin Uddin, Officer In-charge of Fulgazi police station, said that the curfew has been imposed to contain any untoward situation.

"Police have ramped up its patrolling in the area. We are being cautious to thwart any unexpected situation," Moin said. -UNB













