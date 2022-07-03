49 more dengue patients hospitalised

Forty-nine new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Saturday morning as cases are rising again in Bangladesh.

Among them, 47 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 151 dengue patients, including 145 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,160 dengue cases and 1,008 recoveries so far.












